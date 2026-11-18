Having 12 kids with 6 different women is naturally going to cause some strains in relationships. Having a ton of children alone might mess up some of the romance, let alone having to deal with all the past lovers on top of that. That’s the situation Nick Cannon has made for himself, and now he has made a reality show of the whole affair. Even two of his kids he has with Mariah Carey had to tell him about the crazy situation.

In the trailer for his upcoming show Raising The Cannons, he gave a sneak peek about what his wild, chaotic family life looks like behind the scenes. One exchange with his 15-year old daughter Monroe saw her talk about her dad’s relationship with her mom Mariah Carey. In a voiceover, Nick Cannon admitted his ego was the cause of their divorce.

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Meanwhile, Monroe suggested that they’d still be together if it wasn’t for the unconventional family arrangement. “If you didn’t have all these kids, you would’ve been back together,” she told him.

It’s not immediately evident on if Mariah Carey herself will be in the Netflix reality show. Cannon shares twins with the R&B icon, Monroe and Moroccan at 15 years old.

Nick Cannon Puts His Family Life With Mariah Carey on Display in New Reality Show

His other children include sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. Then, there’s twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa. He shares son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. Lastly, he has daughter Halo Marie Cannon with Alyssa Scott and their late son Zen, who passed away at five months old after battling brain cancer.

Despite their divorce, Nick Cannon remains incredibly protective over Mariah Carey. Frankly, he still feels a little bitter about Eminem harassing his ex-wife for years.

“He disrespected my woman, man. You can’t come at my wife and don’t expect to get this work,” he told Maury Povich on his podcast. “I think he he and Mariah had a professional relationship, which he professed to be a personal relationship. And so that was way before me. So then by the time we got married, he had some some harsh words because I guess he was still in his feelings.”

Nick Cannon traded barbs with Eminem for years before it eventually died out in 2019.

Photo by Rich Polk/FilmMagic