We Might Be One Step Closer to Legalizing Marijuana Federally

We’re inching — more like centimetering — closer to recreational and medicinal marijuana being federally legal. Now, now, let’s not get too excited. It hasn’t happened yet. But there’s some new news for us to celebrate (which obviously means facing a J or taking an extra edible).

What Am I Talking About?

CBS News reported that the US Justice Department has proposed a reclassification of marijuana to a Schedule III drug. This would substantially loosen the restrictions on cannabis across the country.

The reclassification would not make cannabis outright legal. But it would ease restrictions and redefine it as a drug. The Schedule III category means it has a lower potential for abuse and a higher potential for medical benefits. This would put it on the same level as ketamine and certain types of Tylenol (the types with codeine).

The decision was reported in mid-May. The department has 60 days to make a final determination before the rule is officially published. So expect to have answers around mid-July. Maybe we’ll have a new reason to celebrate America in July!

Understanding Drug Classifications

By Pixabay

Because I know most of us aren’t well-versed in drug classifications, here’s a brief explanation of each.

Schedule I: These have no currently acceptable medical use and a high potential for abuse. The category includes substances like marijuana (for now), LSD, heroin, meta, and peyote.

Schedule II: These have a high potential for abuse, but some medical purposes. Examples include oxycodone, Adderall, and fentanyl.

Schedule III: Drugs with moderate to low potential for dependence and abuse, and some medical uses. Substances include ketamine, testosterone, and some Tylenol products with codeine.

Schedule IV: Drugs with a low potential for abuse and dependence but important medical uses. Some examples are Xanax, Valium, and Ambien.

Schedule V: These substances have very low potential for abuse or dependence and many medical uses. Substances like Lomotil, Motofen, Lyrica, and Parepectolin fall into this category.

Putting marijuana in the same category as heroin is seriously bananas. And honestly, I’ve seen many a college student fall deep into a K-hole on too much ketamine, so even having those in the same category is a little wild. But placing marijuana beside types of Tylenol and forms of testosterone feels more appropriate.

Hold Onto Your Hopes, Folks

People like to say the war on drugs is over, and drugs won. However, we’re still fighting for mild substances like marijuana to be legal, so the battle continues.

Every day, marijuana seems to become more widely accepted and less feared, and the Justice Department’s proposition is proof of that. If you live in an anti-420 state, there’s still hope for you!

