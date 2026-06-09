Marilyn Manson Assault Case Denied Dismissal by Judge After Previously Being Thrown Out

Marilyn Manson has been facing an ongoing civil sexual assault lawsuit from his former personal assistant, Ashley Walters. The shock-rock musician has repeatedly attempted to have the case thrown out, and was once successful, but it was readmitted and remains active.

According to Metal Injection, Manson— whose real name is Brian Warner—has once again lost in court. The outlet reports that, on June 5, a California judge denied another one of Manson’s requests to have the case dismissed.

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Walters originally filed her lawsuit in 2021. In the complaint, she accused Manson of multiple infringements, all of which allegedly took place between 2010 and 2011. Among the claims are sexual assault, sexual harassment, sexual battery, and infliction of emotional distress. She also accused him of violating other California civil codes, as well.

Walters has filed her case against Manson three times

In May 2022, the case was dismissed. At the time, a judge ruled it exceeded the statute of limitations. He also cited “too few facts” as part of the complaint. More than a year later, in December 2023, a revised version of the lawsuit was filed. This case was also dismissed two years later, in December 2025, due to the statute of limitations, again.

Walters headed back to court in January and was able to refile her lawsuit due to AB 250. This newly passed California law establishes a new temporary time frame for adult sexual abuse survivors to revive a case that may exceed the state’s statute of limitations. Manson has consistently denied all the allegations.

Lawyers for both Walters and Manson stood before a judge on Friday. During the hearing, Manson’s attorney, Alexa Foley, argued that Walters did not “meet the standard of showing she was physically restrained during her alleged sexual assault,” meaning that AB 250 wouldn’t apply in this case. The judge, however, did not agree with this perspective.

Manson’s lawyers were not surprised by the outcome of the hearing

“This was not unexpected. It’s a clear invitation for a summary judgment motion,” Howard King, a member of Manson’s legal team, told Rolling Stone. “The judge telegraphed explicitly that we’re not at the right stage of the case yet.”

Walters’ lawyer, Bina Ahmad, had a different take. “We are obviously pleased,” she told the outlet. “We truly take the inspiration to keep fighting from our client. She’s the brave one.”

A follow-up hearing is currently scheduled for August.