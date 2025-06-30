Marilyn Manson Concert Tour Kickoff Canceled

Marilyn Manson’s forthcoming European tour is going to kick off later than originally planned. The first concert — scheduled for October in Brighton, England — has been canceled, following an online campaign and criticism from a member of parliament.

The shock-rock musician is heading out on the Euro-leg of his One Assassination Under God Tour in the fall, and the first show was set to happen at the Brighton Centre on Oct. 29. That concert has since been canceled, per Ultimate Classic Rock, and Ticketmaster has reportedly informed customers that tickets are being refunded.

While a specific reason does not appear to be given, it’s notable that the show was protested against by No Stage for Abusers, a group with described itself as a “campaign against abusive men being given a platform to perform.” The group urged the venue owners, the Brighton and Hove City Council, to cancel Manson’s concert due to the numerous sexual assault allegations he’s faced over the past several years.

At this time, it’s unclear if Manson and/or his management team have issued a comment on the concert cancellation.

In 2021, Manson’s ex, Evan Rachel Wood, brought forth abuse allegations against a former partner while testifying during a House Judiciary Committee and CA Senate meeting. She did not publicly name Manson at the time, but it was widely believed that he was the ex she was referring to.

In response, Manson refuted the accusations and sued both Wood and her friend, Illma Gore, for defamation and emotional distress. The shock rock singer accused the two of conspiring to publicly paint an image of him “as a rapist and abuser—a malicious falsehood that has derailed Warner’s successful music, TV, and film career.”

Back in February, a judge tossed out parts of Manson’s lawsuit, prompting the “Beautiful People” singer to file an appeal. He has since dropped the lawsuit and abandoned the appeal with the entire lawsuit.

Wood’s accusations of abuse were not the only ones Manson would come to face. Several other women have come forward with claims and legal action. In some cases, Manson has settled out of court.