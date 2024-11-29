Marilyn Manson Drops Defamation Lawsuit Against Ex Evan Rachel Wood

Marilyn Manson has officially dropped his defamation lawsuit against ex-fiancee Evan Rachel Wood.

Lawyers for Wood stated that Manson attempted to confidentially settle the lawsuit by offering to pay a portion of Wood’s legal fees, Rolling Stone reported. The actress would not agree to these terms and now Manson will pay Wood’s full legal fees, which reportedly total nearly $327,000.

In a statement, a representative for Wood said: “Marilyn Manson — whose real name is Brian Warner — filed a lawsuit against Ms. Wood as a publicity stunt to try to undermine the credibility of his many accusers and revive his faltering career. But his attempt to silence and intimidate Ms. Wood failed. As the trial court correctly found, Warner’s claims were meritless. Warner’s decision to finally abandon his lawsuit and pay Ms. Wood her full fee award of almost $327,000 only confirms as much.”

Manson’s attorney, Howard King, also issued a statement on the matter, saying: “After four years of fighting a battle where he was able to tell the truth, Brian is pleased to dismiss his still-pending claims and appeal in order to close the door on this chapter of his life.”

In 2021, Wood brought forth abuse allegations against a former partner, while testifying during a House Judiciary Committee and CA Senate meeting. She did not publicly name Manson at the time, but it was widely believed that he was the ex she was referring to.

In response, Manson refuted the accusations and sued both Wood and her friend Illma Gore for defamation and emotional distress. The shock rock singer accused the two of conspiring to publicly paint an image of him “as a rapist and abuser—a malicious falsehood that has derailed Warner’s successful music, TV, and film career.”

Back in February, a judge tossed out parts of Manson’s lawsuit, prompting the “Beautiful People” singer to file an appeal. He has also since abandoned the appeal with the entire lawsuit.

Notably, Wood’s accusations of abuse were not the only ones Manson has faced in recent years. Several other women have come forward with claims and legal action. In some cases, Manson has settled out of court.