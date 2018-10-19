Get Freaky This Halloween with a Marilyn Manson Face Dildo

Apparently Marilyn Manson feels that there just aren’t enough themed sex toys on the market. To remedy this, the god of fuck has released a fairly spooky Marilyn Manson dildo via his online merch store, just in time for halloween! The Marilyn Manson Official Double Cross Dildo & Bag is an 8″ tall, 1.5″ wide black silicone dildo with a sucker base. Oh, and it features Manson’s face on the top (the head?) of the dildo! In case you were worried about the product’s safety, the online store notes that the paint is environmentally safe, and the silicone that the dildo is made with is hypoallergenic. The paint “may fade with multiple uses.” So, uhh, that’s something!

Manson announced the product via Instagram, writing “I guess this is…Halloween. #dickortreat.” Manson recently released a new album entitled Heaven Upside Down. Buy an official Marilyn Manson Double Cross Dildo & Bag here. Why not, right?

Shaad D’Souza is Noisey’s Australian editor. Follow him on Twitter.