Marilyn Manson Faces Calls for Removal From Slipknot’s 2027 Stadium Tour

Slipknot is heading out on a big 2027 tour, and it’s already sparked some controversy. Specifically, the inclusion of Marilyn Manson has led to calls for him to be removed from the lineup. Even politicians are getting in on the boycott.

Currently, Slipknot is scheduled to play a show at Wembley Stadium on July 3, 2027. Manson is listed as their direct featured support performer. Hatebreed and Lorna Shore are set to open the gig. However, Councillor Anton Georgiou hopes to change that.

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Georgiou is the leader of the Liberal Democrat Group at Brent Council in London. In a new Instagram Post, he’s urging Wembley officials to refuse to allow Manson to perform. This is due to the numerous sexual assault allegations and legal cases the shock rocker has faced.

Councillor Anton Georgiou is calling out Wembley Stadium for allowing Marilyn Manson to perform

“I was shocked to learn that Marilyn Manson has been booked to play here at Wembley,” Georgiou said in the video. “Given the historic sexual abuse allegations made against him. This really does fly in the face of the council’s ongoing work to tackle violence against women and girls. I’m so disappointed that Brent Council haven’t put out a public statement in relation to this really controversial booking.”

“The Brent Liberal Democrats are seeking a review of this decision by Wembley Stadium,” he added. “We’re also asking the stadium: what considerations were given to survivors of sexual abuse when this decision was made?”

Georgiou has been getting some pushback from Manson fans on his post. However, his sentiments do echo those of Slipknot fans who were not thrilled about the initial announcement in September 2026.

In response to being asked about it directly, Slipknot guitarist Jim Root indicated that he, personally, had no involvement with the decision. “I stay out of the logistics of touring and all that. I concentrate on writing and being a guitarist,” he said at the time.

“So forgive my ignorance about who we do shows with,” he added. “There are other people with much bigger brains than I that coordinate all that, and I honestly don’t keep up with new bands or new music, etc.”

It’s unclear if Manson will be dropped from the London show, or any other scheduled gigs with Slipknot.

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