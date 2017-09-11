Marilyn Manson Released a New Song and He’s Still Super Pissed Off

Dust off your Satanic Bible baby, because the God of Fuck—or Marilyn Manson as he’s otherwise known—is back. Today he premiered “We Know Where You Fucking Live as the World Record on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show, and has also delivered news of a new album.
Upside Down Heaven will drop on October 6. It’s being touted as a throwback to earlier Manson material like Holy Wood and Portrait of an American Family (although there is also talk of possible experimentation with ‘trap beats’ which… idk) and that’s certainly the vibe channelled by the “We Know Where You Fucking Live.” Manson snarls us-against-them lyrics like “What’s a nice place like this / Doing round people like us?” over the sort of industrial riffs that he was best known for in his heyday, and honestly, the teen goth in me is very pleased indeed. Listen to the single above.
Manson’ll also be embarking on a world tour in a few weeks’ time. You can see the dates below:
09/27 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
09/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
09/30 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
10/02 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10/03 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
10/05 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
10/07 – Camden, NJ @ Rock Allegiance
10/08 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
10/10 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
10/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
10/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Freaker’s Ball
10/14 – The Woodlands, TX @ Hoston Open Air
10/15 – Grand Prarie, TX @ Freaker’s Ball
10/17 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater
10/19 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
10/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/026 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona State Fairgrounds
10/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
11/05 – Devore, CA @ Ozzfest Meets Knotfest
11/12 – Helsinki, FI @ Ice Hall
11/14 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
11/15 – Elsinore, DK @ Hal 14
11/16 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
11/18 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
11/19 – Prague, CZ @ Tip Sport Arena
11/20 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
11/22 – Turin, IT @ Pala Alpitour
11/23 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall
11/25 – Berlin, DE @ Velodrome – UFO
11/27 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena
11/28 – Eindhoven, NL @ Klockgebouw
11/29 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall
12/01 – Nancy, FR @ Zenith
12/02 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
12/04 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
12/05 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
12/06 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Civic Hall
12/08 – Newport, UK @ Newport Centre
12/09 – London, UK @ SSE Wembley Arena
