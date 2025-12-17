Marilyn Manson Unveils 2026 Concert Tour Dates: Tickets, Venues, & More Things You Need To Know

Marilyn Manson is taking his One Assassination Under God tour back on the road next year. The controversial shock-rocker has announced a slew of new concert dates for Spring 2026.

The tour will start in Highland, California, on April 23, and will make stops in cities like Las Vegas, Green Bay, and Nashville along the way. The run will conclude on May 15 at the 2026 Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio.

Manson will be joined by “death-pop” duo Vowws for the entire run, excluding the Sonic Temple fest. Tickets go on sale on Dec. 19 at 10 AM local time.

The trek is in support of Manson’s 2024 album One Assassination Under God – Chapter 1, which is the 2024 follow-up to 2020’s We Are Chaos.

4/23 – Highland, Calif. @ Yaamava’ Theater*

4/25 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sick New World*

5/08 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory

5/10 – Green Bay, Wis. @ EPIC Event Center

5/12 – Louisville, Ky. @ The Louisville Palace Theatre

5/13 – Memphis, Tenn. @ Graceland Soundstage

5/15 – Nashville, Tenn. @ The Pinnacle

5/16 – Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple*

10/24 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Sick New World Texas*

*without VOWWS

Manson has had a tumultuous couple of years, professionally. He resumed his music career after facing numerous sexual assault claims and multiple legal cases. All of which seems to have since been settled.

In 2021, Manson’s ex, Evan Rachel Wood, brought forth abuse allegations against a former partner while testifying during a House Judiciary Committee and CA Senate meeting. The actress didn’t publicly name Manson at the time.

However, it was widely speculated that he was the ex to whom she referred. Wood’s accusations of abuse were not the only ones Manson would come to face. Several other women also came forward.

Manson has denied all the allegations against him

In June, the first scheduled concert of Manson’s European tour was canceled after significant protests. In July, he was booed at Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s Back to the Beginning festival.

A video of Manson played during the event, with the rocker paying tribute to the heavy metal legends. In footage from the concert, audience members could reportedly be heard booing the musician.