Marilyn Manson’s Video Tribute to Black Sabbath at ‘Back to the Beginning’ Concert Did Not Go Over Well With Fans

Marilyn Manson was not present for the Back to the Beginning festival — Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s final concert — over the weekend, but the shock-rocker did send a video message to be played, and it did not go over well.

During the big show at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Manson popped up on the massive screens to pay homage to Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler, and drummer Bill Ward. “It is a great honor to be here via this video,” Manson said in the clip. “And I’d like to say congratulations, and I love you very much, Ozzy.”

Billboard reports that, according to some reports, there were attendees who booed during the video, while some also turned their backs away from Manson’s video. The tribute was not met with resounding joy after it was posted online, either.

“Eurgh Marilyn Manson making an appearance on the sabbath stream. Fuck that guy he’s a rapist piece of shit,” a fan wrote in a comment on a clip of the moment. Others added, “Marilyn Manson on the Black Sabbath stream fuck off” and “disgraceful that he is on this otherwise outstanding Black Sabbath show.”

Billboard adds that, at press time, a spokesperson for Manson did not return their request for comment. The outlet adds that it appears as if Manson was not invited to participate in Saturday’s show. Notably, Manson previously played Ozzy’s music festival Ozzfest in 1997, 2001, 2003, 2017, and 2018, alongside many other bands on the Back to the Beginning concert bill.

Marilyn Manson’s European Tour Kickoff Cancelled

This comes after the first scheduled concert of Manson’s European tour was canceled after significant protests against the rock star. In 2021, Manson’s ex, Evan Rachel Wood, brought forth abuse allegations against a former partner while testifying during a House Judiciary Committee and CA Senate meeting. She did not publicly name Manson at the time, but it was widely believed that he was the ex she was referring to.

Wood’s accusations of abuse were not the only ones Manson would come to face. Several other women have come forward with claims and legal action. In some cases, Manson has settled out of court. He has denied all the allegations against him.