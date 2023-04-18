Mario Dominates at the Box Office

Patrick and Cado both saw Natalie Watson’s Mario Movie, and Patrick is psyched it passed the “can I watch this 6 million times” parenting test. Ren is checking out Everspace 2, a promising arcade-y space combat game, and an ambitious fan-made expansion to Darkest Dungeon, Black Reliquary, that goes in a different direction from the sequel. Of course, Rob’s got buyer’s remorse around certain office upgrades, alongside some doors he hasn’t opened in Resident Evil 2 Remake. Separately, Patrick wrapped up the Resident Evil 4 remake, where Ren is absolutely loving her choice to play the game on hardcore difficulty.

Discussed: The Super Mario Bros. Movie 1:23, Everspace 2 25:32, Black Reliquary 46:24, Rob’s System Woes 1:04:21, Hunt:Showdown 1:31:56, Resident Evil 2 1:45:40, Resident Evil 4 1:53:23, The Question Bucket 2:06:24

