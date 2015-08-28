Mario Hezonja Asks for Dap from Opposing Coach, Gets It

Mario Hezonja hit a 3 up 12 with 5 seconds left and then dapped the opposing coach pic.twitter.com/43LdxmgWsA

— Zach Harper (@talkhoops) August 28, 2015

Mario Hezonja, a 20-year-old drafted fifth overall by the Orlando Magic, doesn’t give a shit on the court. While representing his home country Croatia against Bosnia in a recent friendly prior to the Eurobasket tournament, Hezonja (or the Jonj, as no one likes to call him) nailed a pretty sweet three, then understandably asked for dap. But from the other team’s coach? Damn, that’s a cold-ass move.

I’d love to write this off as an accident, like Hezonja doesn’t know what he’s doing—ambling into a sea of humanity who are obviously blessed to touch the hem of his garment. But the guy clearly knows what he’s doing. He’s the Zlatan of basketball. Take a moment to ponder his thoughts on respect:

Respect? No, I never had to respect anybody on a basketball court…. “If they smell blood, you get eaten.” I’m not like that. I don’t care. Whether it’s a veteran or a young player standing in front of me, I always have the same goal: I want to run over everybody.

[Sportske Novoste]

Then there’s this move.

Note that this sick-ass nutmeg cum windmill was done with less than ten seconds on the clock. That’s a reasonable time to just hold the ball when you’re 19 points up. Not for the king of the Barcelona FC basketball team.

I’m not saying Mario Hezonja is going to be in the Hall of Fame. I’m just asking how long his speech will be when it definitely happens.

— Zach Harper (@talkhoops) August 28, 2015

Long live the Jonj.