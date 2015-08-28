Mario Hezonja Asks for Dap from Opposing Coach, Gets It

Mario Hezonja, a 20-year-old drafted fifth overall by the Orlando Magic, doesn’t give a shit on the court. While representing his home country Croatia against Bosnia in a recent friendly prior to the Eurobasket tournament, Hezonja (or the Jonj, as no one likes to call him) nailed a pretty sweet three, then understandably asked for dap. But from the other team’s coach? Damn, that’s a cold-ass move.
I’d love to write this off as an accident, like Hezonja doesn’t know what he’s doing—ambling into a sea of humanity who are obviously blessed to touch the hem of his garment. But the guy clearly knows what he’s doing. He’s the Zlatan of basketball. Take a moment to ponder his thoughts on respect:
Respect? No, I never had to respect anybody on a basketball court…. “If they smell blood, you get eaten.” I’m not like that. I don’t care. Whether it’s a veteran or a young player standing in front of me, I always have the same goal: I want to run over everybody.
Then there’s this move.
Note that this sick-ass nutmeg cum windmill was done with less than ten seconds on the clock. That’s a reasonable time to just hold the ball when you’re 19 points up. Not for the king of the Barcelona FC basketball team.
Long live the Jonj.