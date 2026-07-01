Mario Kart World Gets Big Update, But No New Tracks

A year after its original launch, Mario Kart World is getting a big update this week, but players waiting on brand-new tracks are going to be disappointed.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Mario Kart World owners can now download the version 1.7.0 update. This patch arrives arrives just as the Nintendo Switch 2 launch game is approaching its one year anniversary and brings two new Knockout Tour routes to the racing game.

Videos by VICE

According to the announcement, these new routes become selectable once you clear at least one Knockout Tour rally. Additional Knockout Tour routes are also planned for future updates. This is a free update and should be available now for all Nintendo Switch 2 owners who have already purchased Mario Kart World.

“Knockout Tour is a mode where you race from one end of the vast world to the other. It starts with 24 drivers, and if you don’t place high enough by the time you reach each of the five checkpoints… you’re out!”

Drill Rally – A route that connects Wario Shipyard and Bowser’s Castle.

Boomerang Rally – A route that connects Salty Salty Speedway and Whistlestop Summit.

Although new routes are an exciting addition, players should note that this does not actually mean there are any new courses. This is just connecting some of the existing courses together into different groupings for new Knockout Tour paths.

Hopefully some new tracks will still arrive at some point in the future. Mario Kart World’s open-world approach to the franchise definitely sets it up as a title that could benefit from expansions, so many owners of the game have been hoping for new tracks and more Free Roam activities. Although Mario Kart World sold well and received mostly postive reviews at launch, there was a general consensus that the game was lacking in more ways to engage in the open-world format.

For now, players will have to continue to wait and see what else the team at Nintendo has planned.

Update 1.7.0 also brings stickers to Photo Mode. When taking pictures using Photo Mode, you can now place stickers you’ve collected. Players can also combine them with frames, making it easy to create original photos. You can use touch controls or Joy-Con 2 mouse controls to place stickers.

Be sure to check back soon for more Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World news and updates.

Mario Kart World is available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2.