‘Mario Kart World’ Is Fantastic. The Way We Have To Rely on a Rare RNG Item for Characters Isn’t

I need to start this off by saying that I absolutely adore what Nintendo is doing with Mario Kart World. The massive open world is fun to fool around in, as is searching for Question Mark Blocks and P-Switches. The Grand Prix is exciting and tense, and the Knockout Tour is brilliant. But you know what isn’t brilliant? Locking additional characters behind a random item that hardly spawns and, more than likely, won’t give you the character you’re hoping to find. I’ve put a lot of hours into the game already — solo and with my wife. I just want to play as Peepa, but I don’t want to have to rely on pulling a Kamek Orb and hoping that RNG is going to be kind enough to me to give me this lil’ ghostie.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

If We Need To Rely on RNG, at Least Make the Kamek Orb Slightly Easier To Get Our Hands On

So, for anyone not in the loop at this point: Mario Kart World has introduced a plethora of unique characters that we can play as. No, not Link or the Villagers or anything like that. We can get behind the wheel as our former enemies, with characters like Cataquack and Peepa making their first playable appearance here. But, if you want to unlock these particular characters, you need to unlock them with an item that you can get during races, or hope that you get hit by one during races. The Kamek Orb. If that wasn’t bad enough, there are a few more steps we may have to take.

Videos by VICE

See, getting the Kamek Orb in Mario Kart World is already a difficult enough task. It’s the fact that each Kamek Orb is also randomized that’s the problem. Specific tracks have a chance to unlock a character, but you have to hope that the time and the place are both correct if you want to snag them. Yes, it’s just as frustrating as it sounds. If you happen to be the world’s biggest Conkdor fan? You’re going to need to grind before you can play as them.

Unlocking clothing by finding random bags of fast food? That’s fine. I can deal with that, even if those can be slightly randomized as well. I’d do anything for Mariachi Waluigi, to be fair. But this method of unlocking characters is not it in the slightest.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

My Uncle Works at Nintendo and Told Me That You Can Do This ‘Mario Kart World’ Trick To Grind Characters

Remember when we were kids and there were all the schoolyard rumors about Mew being under the truck in Pokémon Red and Blue? Well, we live in the age of social media now, and schoolyard rumors are being tossed around regarding this unlock method. I tried one of the more popular methods floating around online, and saw mixed results. After an hour of testing and a whopping two Kamek Orbs, I may just need to play Mario Kart World like everybody else and hope that I can get them.

Want to test it out for yourself? Grab two controllers, or use your Joy-Cons sideways, and boot up Mario Kart World. Set up a Versus match, 50cc, No Com, Normal Items, and select a track. Drive one of the characters until you come across the first double item box, and then go 5 to 7 seconds ahead. Yes, it seems like a random number, but just trust me. Or the people I heard about this from on TikTok. Then, take the second controller, drive up to the Double Item Box, and hit it. If you don’t get a Kamek Orb, drive off the edge of the stage.

Mario Kart World has anti-sandbagging measures in place. So, this resets it and gives you a chance to get another Kamek Orb. It shouldn’t be this difficult to play as an NPC. I know Mario Kart World is already $80, but I’d be willing to hand over another $10 if I could just unlock these characters right away. Or, just make it easier and not completely up to luck and randomness. That would be even better.