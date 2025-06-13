‘Mario Kart World’ Is the Pinnacle of the Series (Review)

Before the announcement of the Nintendo Switch 2, we all wondered what title Nintendo would release as the game. I had been holding out hope for a return to Super Mario Odyssey. What they did instead was drop the Mario Kart World megaton on us. Not only was this a brand-new entry in the series, but it was also the first open-world one. Another game continuing the company’s recent trend of expanding the worlds of their most well-known franchises.

Much has (rightfully) been made about Nintendo’s pricing strategy when it came to this and other Switch 2 titles. But I can say that Mario Kart World is the best game this series has to offer. It isn’t without its flaws. But what it does well is such a game-changer foundationally, that it justifies their faith in putting this out as the launch title.

The big draw of Mario Kart World is the open world. Being able to freely drive around through the same environments you race through is pretty awesome. It allows you to see the work and detail that went into crafting each of the areas. The world itself is stunning, and you can see just how much the upgraded hardware mattered in the creation of this game.

But you can’t free roam with other players. At least not in the way that it came off in some of the pre-release videos. You can see the ghosts of other racers in multiplayer while you wait your turn, but when it comes to actual driving around with a group of friends and taking pictures, that seems to be a wild omission. Hopefully it’s something that comes later in a patch. Because local “free roam” that doesn’t even let me get too far from my friend isn’t really free roam.

Another issue I have is that there doesn’t seem to be a way for me to know what I’ve already done in free roam in regard to P-Switches. Some level of tracking would be nice. However, I’m enjoying my time with it because it gives me the chance to practice outside of the framework of races or time trials. And when I want a challenge in there racing-wise, you can often find characters in the game racing around. If you follow them, you’ll notice they’re running the track. It’s a good way to test your lines and stick skills.

The move to 24 racers on the track is felt immediately. From the moment you get the green light, you’re bumping and boosting right off the line. Items are flying, karts are drifting and hopping around. Nintendo defaults to having smart steering on, so if you’re a Mario Kart vet, turn it off before you get into a race. And I’d suggest that if you’re new to it, you do the same if you want to get the full benefits of control.

And at 150cc, you need that. I’ve never felt this challenged by a Mario Kart game. I was reaching deep into my bag to pull off 1st place wins, and even then, sometimes it was only good enough for 2nd or 3rd place. Nintendo may have to do some item frequency tuning going forward. Sometimes, I’d see 3-4 blue shells per race against the AI. I know the series has become known for rubberband AI, but man. Sometimes, it makes more sense to hover around 2nd or 3rd until the last lap, then make your final push.

Although I could see the necessity against humans. The course design is incredible and promotes a level of creativity in navigating the race. I’ve seen videos of people taking rails and walls above the track and never touching the ground. Thankfully, these don’t create auto-win scenarios. You or the other racers — with a combination of skill and some serious item popping — can find your way back in the race. I know some won’t enjoy that. But there is something awesome about taking a tight inside line on a drift just as the 1st place racer gets smacked at the last second to win the race.

From its initial announcement, I knew Knockout Tour would be the true draw of the game. And I was right. The 24-racer adjustment makes the most sense in this mode as you jockey for position on every stretch of road. It’s here that the game’s mechanics shine the most. Being aggressive is the key because with every checkpoint, the eliminations are nonstop.

Every single Knockout Tour I’ve run eventually turns into a skill check on the last 4 racers. Drifting, charge jumping, and aim are all tested on that last stretch. It’s chaotic in the best ways and almost always feels like a Game 7 in the NBA Playoffs. I’ll be interested in seeing what Nintendo does to support this mode going forward.

But not in the way you might think. If you’ve been reading my stuff consistently, you’ve been here long enough to know I enjoy a challenge. The interconnected world lent itself well to a feeling of traversing the evolution and history of the series. After about 2 hours in Grand Prix mode and adjusting to the change in the format, I started to get a feel for what Nintendo was doing. Seeing the nods to tracks of the past and changes that “realistically” would have taken place over the time since they were introduced was awesome.

The first Nintendo console that belonged to me was the Nintendo 64. And Mario Kart 64 was my introduction to the series. As I was racing through all of these tracks, I was transported to that Christmas I got the N64. I still remember how I felt when I first raced on Rainbow Road. It’s a course that is paramount to the Mario Kart experience. And playing the Special Cup that leads to it in Mario Kart World was incredible. The moment your race leads you to the last ramp that takes you to this game’s version of the track is one I will never forget. I have absolutely no issue saying that this is the best Rainbow Road across the entire series. From beginning to end, it feels like a true celebration of the series.

Mario Kart World is the pinnacle of the series. From the detail in the open world, to the expansion of races and the resulting chaos and more, there is something for every level of gamer. For people like me who are really into the back-and-forth with other racers, the game gives you the tools to find the best lines and tricks to maximize your times. If you’re new and just want to enjoy it, you can do just that. If this game gets supported the way MK8 Deluxe did, we’re in for an even bigger treat.

Verdict: Best In Its Class

Mario Kart World is available now on Switch 2. The game was purchased via the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle.