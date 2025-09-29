Mario Kart World Just Dropped Update 1.3.0—Here’s Everything New

I’m still enjoying my time with Mario Kart World. And yes, I’m also enjoying its open world, despite what a certain publisher might have you believe.

But Nintendo also knows that there are more than a few things about it that could be improved. The most recent update indicates that they’re taking steps to implement those changes.

The “Free Roam” map now displays the locations of P Switches you’ve run over and Peach Medallions you’ve obtained. You can now select a P Switch from the map and move to a location near the P Switch.



This is something I couldn’t believe was missing at launch. It was so hard to figure out what I had already done. If you’re going to create an open-world game with little missions scattered throughout, then you need to ensure that we can see what we’ve already accomplished.

So, thanks for that, Nintendo. Now I need to take a look at my screen and see what’s left.

You can now join friends playing “Knockout Tour” by selecting “Friends” from “Online Play” “1p.”

Up to 2 players can now play “Free Roam” while waiting if the game was full when trying to join friends playing “Race,” “Knockout Tour” or “Battle” in “Online Play.”

And hey! Our lobbies aren’t so dead anymore. We can roll around with a friend while waiting for a race. But you know that’s not what we want, Nintendo. You know that in your little red souls.

We want free roam with the homies. It’s literally the big missing feature. We want to jump in with, at a minimum, three other friends, and race around the Mushroom Kingdom at will. Do you understand what that would do for this game?

If you let people do their own races in free roam? The memes? The conversation? You like money, don’t you? Make it happen.