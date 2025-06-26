‘Mario Kart World’ Players Flee to Discord After the Latest Patch “Ruins” Online Mode Matchmaking

The latest Mario Kart World patch has sent Switch 2 players into a frenzy, after it made 3-lap races more difficult to select while online. Many frustrated users are now flocking to Discord to organize private races, after claiming that the 1.1.2 update forces them to race on “Intermission” tracks in MKW.

‘Mario Kart World’ Players Say Latest Patch “Ruins” Online For Them

In Mario Kart World, Intermission Tracks are segments where players drive to their next race. The purpose of these is to make the Switch 2 game feel like a lived-in world by connecting each region of the map. While neat on paper, they become a bit tedious once you’ve experienced them a few times. So naturally, it gets to a point where you just want to race on Mario Kart World’s standard 3-lap race tracks. The only problem is, Nintendo only allows you to vote on Intermission Tracks when you play MKW’s online mode.

Players found a workaround to this by selecting the “random” button, because for some reason, the option was actually a pool of 3-lap race tracks. However, the latest 1.1.2 update has now added Intermission Tracks to the random playlist, giving the game’s normal racing courses a 10% chance of happening. Basically, if you want to only race on Mario Kart World’s basic 3-lap tracks online, the odds are pretty slim. Why Nintendo doesn’t just give players the option to skip Intermission Tracks online is a bit baffling.

The MKW community immediately reacted to the 1.1.2 update with frustration. A player, for example, wrote, “It’s like they don’t know why lobbies end up with 80% random votes.” Another user exclaimed, “I love this game with all my heart. But this actually just killed VS races in online.” One commenter simply replied, “Such a dumb change. No one wants to race Intermissions online.” This isn’t entirely true, as I’ve seen quite a few players defend Intermission Tracks. Although the consensus is that people want the choice to skip them.

‘MKW’ Community is Using Discord To Get Around the Patch

Following the 1.1.2 update going live, players started flooding Mario Kart World Discord servers to organize their own races. The incredible exodus was documented in a thread on the MarioKart subreddit. “Mario Kart World Lounge is receiving a new member every minute following the update.” The topic creator then posted a video showing a flood of new members joining the Discord every second.

The Discord server many are joining is called Mario Kart World Lounge, which you can find by clicking the link here. There is also the Mario Kart World Discord server, which is more for casual players and not competitive. Regardless, these forums are being used to host custom lobbies, which give players more options to avoid Intermission Tracks.

Hopefully, Nintendo takes the feedback from fans and eventually implements a 3-lap-only mode for online users. I get why they are pushing Intermission Tracks so heavily, as it’s integral to the game’s open-world design. But it really isn’t necessary to force it online. Plus, MKW still doesn’t even have online co-op for Free Roam mode. So, the Nintendo Switch 2 launch game already separates its open-world design from some of its modes.