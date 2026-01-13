Mario Tennis Fever Is Set to Break a Series Record

Mario Tennis Fever is the next series entry, arriving on February 12, 2026, on Nintendo Switch 2. Much like many other new entries for the Switch 2, Mario Tennis Fever also plans to make a big entrance on the latest console. It has recently been revealed that this game will contain the biggest roster of playable characters in the series to date, therefore breaking a new record in Mario Tennis titles.
Mario Tennis Fever Will Have the Largest Roster in the Series to Date
Ahead of the February 2026 release, it has now been confirmed that Mario Tennis Fever will include the largest roster of playable characters to date. It will be made up of 38 different iconic faces and fan-favorite critters from the Mario franchise. These 38 characters are a mix of playable choices from previous Mario Tennis entries, as well as a handful of new faces that players may recognize from other Mario games or media.
Prior to this, not a whole lot of information had been revealed about the upcoming title, making this quite a significant new piece of information to get Nintendo fans hyped up. Furthermore, there is also the possibility for the roster to gain new additions as time passes, through the likes of new content updates or DLC. As for which characters will be available, highlights include Peach, Daisy, Rosalina, Yoshi, Piranha Plant, the baby cast, and more.
Every Character on the Mario Tennis Fever Roster
Here’s a complete list of every character included in the Mario Tennis Fever roster:
- Mario
- Luigi
- Daisy
- Peach
- Rosalina
- Wario
- Waluigi
- Pauline
- Toad
- Toadette
- Yoshi
- Bowser
- Bowser Jr.
- Luma
- Shy Guy
- Boo
- Koopa Troopa
- Donkey Kong
- Diddy Kong
- Spike
- Kamek
- Chain Chomp
- Birdo
- Pratroopa
- Petey Piranha
- Piranha Plant
- Dry Bones
- Dry Bowser
- Boom Boom
- Blooper
- Baby Mario
- Baby Luigi
- Baby Peach
- Baby Wario
- Baby Waluigi
- Wiggler
- Goomba
- Nabbit
Given these are all the characters coming to the game at launch, it’s possible the roster will grow even more – perhaps well beyond 40 – with future DLC.