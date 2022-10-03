Marjorie Taylor Greene Wildly Claims Democrats Have ‘Already Started the Killings’

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene incited violence against her political opponents over the weekend by claiming that “Democrats want Republicans dead and they have already started the killings.”

Speaking in Michigan on Saturday night at former President Donald Trump’s latest “Save America” rally, Greene repeated a conspiracy Trump has repeatedly promoted since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago home in August.

“Under Democrats, Americans just like me and you face a future hiding and fleeing persecution by a tyrannical Department of Justice and FBI, led by a president who declared us all enemies of the state,” Greene told the crowd.

But then Greene went further, claiming ordinary Republican voters were now being targeted as part of some orchestrated campaign by the Biden administration to undermine Trump’s possible run for president again in 2024.

“We’re all targets now though, for daring to push back against the regime, and it doesn’t stop at a weaponized legal system,” Greene said. “I’m not going to mince words with you all. Democrats want Republicans dead and they have already started the killings.”

Greene’s wild claim was based on an incident in North Dakota last month. “An 18-year-old boy was run down by a Democrat driver who confessed to killing the teenager simply because he was a Republican,” she claimed.

Shannon Brandt, 41, was charged last week with murdering 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson in the city of McHenry on Sunday, Sept. 18, after a street dance held at a local bar. Court documents show that Brandt initially fled the scene but subsequently called a 911 operator and claimed that Ellingson was part of a “Republican extremist group,” adding that the teenager was calling on others to come “get” Brandt.

However, investigators who interviewed witnesses say there’s no indication there was a political argument before Brandt allegedly ran over Ellingson, according to local TV station KFYR. North Dakota Highway Patrol Capt. Bryan Niewind told Fox News Digital that there was “no evidence” suggesting that the teenager was part of a “Republican extremist group” or that the incident involved politics.

Greene’s speech was viewed as an incitement to violence, and the Republican Accountability Project, an anti-Trump GOP group, called her words “dangerous and unacceptable.”

Marcus Flowers, who is challenging Greene for her seat in Congress in November, blasted his opponent for continuing “to espouse hateful and dangerous rhetoric.”

“She is actively inciting violence,” Flowers tweeted.