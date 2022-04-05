Marjorie Taylor Greene: If You Vote for KBJ, You Must Like Pedophiles

Sens. Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski joined fellow Republican Sen. Susan Collins Monday in pledging to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court—and for doing so, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called them “pro-pedophile.”

Greene, the Georgia freshman congresswoman who was kicked off her committees last year after old social media posts came to light where she’d endorsed killing Nancy Pelosi and harassed school shooting survivors, tweeted her disgust at the Republicans Monday.

“Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for #KBJ,” said Greene, whose personal account was permanently banned by Twitter last year.

Greene was referencing the most prominent line of attack Republicans launched at Jackson during last month’s hearings: that as a U.S. District Court Judge and member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, Jackson’s sentencing of people convicted of possessing and distributing abusive images of children was overly lenient.

The charge was misleading. A group of nine federal judges wrote a letter to the committee saying Jackson’s sentencing was “entirely consistent with nationwide patterns” in sentencing in such cases, and that in cases where she did sentence below guidelines, “it was well within the mainstream of what other judges were doing nationwide by judges appointed by both Republicans and Democrats.” Even the conservative National Review defended Jackson from the attack.

Collins, the first GOP senator to announce her support for Jackson, dismissed Greene’s accusation Tuesday. “Frankly, this is what we’ve come to expect from her,” Collins told Insider. “So it doesn’t trouble me. It’s obviously ludicrous and typical.”

Collins and Murkowski voted to confirm Jackson to the Court of Appeals last year, while Romney voted against her. Sen. Lindsey Graham, who also voted to confirm Jackson to the appellate bench last year, berated Jackson during the March hearings and later said he would oppose her confirmation to the Supreme Court.

While the vote to confirm Jackson hasn’t actually happened yet, Romney and Murkowski said Monday that they would vote to confirm her—ensuring Jackson receives at least 51 votes for her confirmation, according to a Washington Post tracker of senators’ public statements.

“After reviewing Judge Jackson’s record and testimony, I have concluded that she is a well-qualified jurist and a person of honor,” Romney said Monday. “While I do not expect to agree with every decision she may make on the Court, I believe that she more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity.”

