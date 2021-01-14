The QAnon Congresswoman Wants to Impeach Joe Biden Already

After President Donald Trump made history by becoming the first president to be impeached twice, House Republicans are getting a head start on retaliation against President-elect Joe Biden.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a freshman lawmaker from Georgia who’s best known for her support of the QAnon conspiracy theory, said on Twitter Wednesday that she would file articles of impeachment against Biden the day after he takes office.

“On behalf of the American people, we have to make sure our leaders are held accountable,” Greene told Trumpist website Newsmax on Wednesday.

“We cannot have a president of the United States who’s willing to abuse the power of the presidency.”

Greene went on to argue that, while she doesn’t condone the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, the fact that there was far-right violence is cause to remove Biden from the presidency—in order to prevent more of it.

“I’m a big believer in having people in office who are willing to do the job, and I can’t imagine people in this country being so fearful of a future of a Biden presidency that they may be willing to commit violence like they did in the Capitol here in Washington, D.C.,” Greene added. “We cannot have that, I do not condone that violence.”

Biden won the votes of more than 81 million people, a clear majority of all voters who cast ballots in the presidential election, as well as 306 Electoral College votes. Greene does not believe Biden legally won the election, but after dozens of legal challenges brought forward by the Trump campaign and groups and individuals aligned with the Republican Party, there has been zero evidence to support that claim.

Though Greene’s promise plays well with the GOP’s far-right base, it’s virtually certain that the Democratic-controlled Congress won’t take up articles of impeachment against Biden.

Greene voted no in the historic second impeachment vote against Trump in the House on Wednesday, just one week after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol. Appearing on the floor of one of the most powerful lawmaking bodies in the world, in a speech that was carried on national television, Greene donned a black mask that read the word “Censored” as she said it’s the Democrats, actually, who should be removed from office.

“Democrats’ impeachment of President Trump today has set the standard that they should be removed for their support of violence against the American people,” Greene said.