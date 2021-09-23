Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Brought a Giant Scooby-Doo Meme to Congress

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene couldn’t find any facts or statistics to back up her claim that the Green New Deal benefits only China. So instead, she used a Scooby-Doo meme she found on the internet and brought it to Congress.

Greene was speaking on the floor of the House of Representatives on Wednesday when an aide sitting next to her pulled out a giant cardboard sign with a meme featuring Fred from the Scooby-Doo cartoons.

“This is a simple meme that you would find on the internet, but this meme is very real. The Green New Deal, surprise, serves China and China only,” Greene said, pointing to the poster showing Fred unmasking a baddie whose head has been replaced with the flag of the Chinese Communist Party.

Greene’s aide then held up a meme of Chinese President Xi Jinping appearing to say, “I own Joe Biden.”

It’s unclear just where Greene found the memes in question, but since her personal account was temporarily suspended from Twitter last month, she has been posting more and more content on alternative platforms like Gab, Parler, and Telegram, where memes like these are shared widely.

Unsurprisingly, Greene’s latest stunt was met with both incredulity and outrage.

“Congress is no longer serious with people like this,” tweeted Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois.

Others turned Greene’s stunt into a meme of their own:

But Greene was unrepentant and tweeted Wednesday night that her allocated time to talk had been cut in half, so she would be back with more memes.

“Congress is so dysfunctional that my special order tonight was changed three times today and cut in half from 1 hour to 30 minutes,” Greene tweeted. “These people would fail in the real world and be fired from a normal job. “So expect part 2 of why the Green New Deal serves China, coming soon.”