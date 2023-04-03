‘60 Minutes’ Let Marjorie Taylor Greene Spout a Bunch of Transphobic BS on National TV

Far-right GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene got the profile treatment from “60 Minutes” Sunday, and used the platform to call President Joe Biden and the Democrats “pedophiles” who “support grooming children.” ‘

The Georgia congresswoman made the comment to CBS anchor Lesley Stahl during a heavily-criticized segment in which Stahl described her as “known to be smart and fearless,” as having a “sharp tongue,” and possessing a “brazen gutsiness.”

Stahl asked Greene about her comment, made last April on a right-wing web show, that Democrats are a “party of pedophiles.”

“I would definitely say so, they support grooming children.” When Stahl said they aren’t pedophiles and asked, “why would you say that?” Greene launched into an attack on Democrats’ support for rights and access to healthcare for transgender youth.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she stands by some of her unfounded, polarizing claims, like Democrats are “a party of pedophiles" and the 2020 election was stolen. https://t.co/33pUe30EDl pic.twitter.com/lYHaNKMYJN — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 2, 2023

“Democrats support, even Joe Biden, the president himself, supports children being sexualized and having transgender surgeries,” Greene responded. “Sexualizing children is what pedophiles do to children.”

“Wow, OK,” Stahl responded, contorting her face. After pressing Greene on “name-calling,” the congresswoman grew defensive, saying she’d been unjustly described as “antisemitic” and “racist.”

“I’m not calling anyone names. I’m calling out the truth basically,” Greene said.

“Pedophiles?” Stahl asked.

“Call it what it is,” Greene replied.

During the interview, Greene said that “apologies are important” while referencing her 2021 House speech distancing herself from the QAnon conspiracy theory, a speech that wasn’t really an apology. Greene also lamented the media focusing on things she did before she came into office.

Greene, a second-term House Republican, was kicked off her committee assignments by House Democrats during her first year in Congress after social media posts surfaced in which she promoted antisemitic conspiracy theories and liked a Facebook post calling for the execution of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, among other things.

But the Greene still refused to take accountability for “liking” Facebook posts calling for Pelosi and other Democrats to be executed. “Other people also ran my social media. I don’t think I did that,” Greene said.

“Of course I stand for what’s on my social media. But at times not—you’re not always in control,” Greene said. “We have all kinds of people that work on our social media.” (The post in question was made in January 2019, several months before Greene announced her run for office and two full years before she entered the House.)

But now that Republicans control the House, Greene has gained substantially more power by allying herself with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, even against far-right colleagues who sought to stop his ascension to the top spot in the House earlier this year.

CBS News and “60 Minutes” came under heavy criticism for the segment even before it aired. In a Thursday tweet promoting the interview, “60 Minutes” said Greene “isn’t afraid to share her opinions, no matter how intense and in-your-face they are.”

“Wow. Insane that 60 min would do this,” former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a frequent Greene target, tweeted in response.

Wow. Insane that 60 min would do this https://t.co/jpyyGp2Tw7 — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) March 31, 2023

Greene, for what it’s worth, seemed to enjoy the coverage.

“It was an honor to spend a few days with the legendary icon Leslie [sic] Stahl and talented crew [at ‘60 Minutes’]. Leslie [sic] is a trailblazer for women in journalism,” Greene tweeted Saturday. “And while we may disagree on some issues, I respect her greatly.”

