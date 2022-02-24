Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Openly Advocating Violence Against Trans People

Republican Congress member Marjorie Taylor Greene advocated for violence against trans people in an appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Infowars show on Wednesday, the same day that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state agencies to investigate the parents of transitioning children for child abuse.

Greene was referencing a story making the rounds on conservative media about nonbinary counselors at a school science camp in California sleeping in the same cabin as young girls. “I think it’s straight-up evil,” Greene said.

The camp, the Pali Institute outdoor education program in Running Springs, told KTLA in Los Angeles that the nonbinary counselors who slept in the same cabin were not “biologically male.”

Andy Wexler, the camp’s owner, also denied it. “We can tell you for sure that did not happen,” Wexler told Fox News Tuesday. “As much as we can without looking down somebody’s pants.”

“While counselors may have used the pronouns they/them, the use of these pronouns is not restricted to biological males,” the Pali Institute told KTLA. “Biological females also use those terms.” (The Pali Institute did not immediately provide comment to VICE News.)

But that didn’t stop Georgia Rep. Greene from fantasizing about how her husband would react if he found out their daughter was sleeping in the same cabin as a transgender woman.

“If I was a parent and my fifth-grade daughter had to sleep and shower in some kind of cabin at some summer camp that I paid money to send my child to, and there was a man calling himself a woman sleeping in her cabin, showering with her, that guy would, he’d be in jail,” Greene said. “He would be in jail.”

“Well, first off, my husband would’ve beat him into the ground, and then he’d be in jail,” Greene added. “But this is exactly how we need to stand up against this stuff.”

No one—not even the parents of campers who’ve spoken to Fox News and other outlets—has accused the nonbinary counselors of abuse or any crime. A parent who has complained publicly about the sleeping arrangements told Fox News this week that she found out about the nonbinary counselors after her daughter and her daughter’s friends were allegedly abused by a counselor who is a cisgender woman.

Still, Greene claimed that being transgender was a “perversion” and that children are being “groomed” to accept other people and themselves as transgender.

“I don’t think it’s wrong to stand up and say, ‘We aren’t going to tolerate this,’” Greene said. “‘Men, get out of our bathroom. Get out of our sports. These are our private places.’”

This is just the latest round of transphobic comments from Greene. Almost exactly one year ago, Greene purposely misgendered the child of Democratic Rep. Marie Newman during a debate over the Equality Act, the Democrats’ LGBTQ+ civil rights bill.

“As mothers, we all love and support our children,” Greene, whose personal account has since been banned from Twitter for repeated misinformation, tweeted at Newman at the time. “But your biological son does NOT belong in my daughters’ bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams.”

