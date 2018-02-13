Mark E Smith’s Family Says He Died of Lung and Kidney Cancer

Mark E. Smith’s sisters Barbara, Suzanne, and Caroline have confirmed the cause of The Fall frontman’s death. In a new statement posted to The Fall’s official website, they state that “Mark fought a long and hard battle after his diagnosis of terminal lung and kidney cancer,” thanking the medical staff who treated their brother, as well as his partner, for the care they took of him in the latter stages of his life.

They also emphasize Smith’s reluctance to let his fans down, and note that he “tried to carry on regardless against all advice.” Read the full statement below:

We would like to thank family, friends and fans for all their kind words, condolences and memories about our brother Mark.

Also, the N.H.S and staff who treated Mark throughout and Mark’s partner Pam who loved, cared and cherished our brother.

Mark fought a long and hard battle after his diagnosis of terminal lung and kidney cancer. He took every treatment going, which could be brutal at times and left Mark with some horrible side effects. Mark was such a strong man and hated letting his fans down and tried to carry on regardless against all advice.

Mark had a great life and loved and lived it to the full and always by his own rules and we, as his sisters were privileged to be part of it too.

Mark is at peace now and pain free, but we, his three sisters have been left heartbroken and will miss our big brother very much.

Barbara, Suzanne and Caroline.



Mark E. Smith died on January 24. He was 60 years old.



