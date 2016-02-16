Mark E’s New Record on Futureboogie Is Basement Dwelling Bliss

The Crown Prince of the Black Country, Mark E, is back with another belter. This time around he’s joined forces with the guys over at Futureboogie for a two track titan, and he’s delved deep into the floorboards for it.

Stream the clanking, churning, chiming “Basement Trax 2” right here, and grab the record when it drops on March 4th. The heads say, “Delivered in the finest wild-pitch tradition, the raw sounding production packs a punch as the stomping drums and repetitive keys ramp up the heat for a real blazer of an underground club cut,” and we say, “ABSOLUTE TUNE LADS.”

Videos by VICE

Get it on now!

Basement Trax drops on March 4th via Futureboogie.

Follow Mark on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter