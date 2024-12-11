Mark Gastineau Is Still Pissed About That Infamous Sack on Brett Favre

NFL fans remember the infamous moment when Brett Favre was “sacked” by Michael Strahan in the final regular-season game of the 2001 season.

The thing to know about that has to do with those little air quotes: Favre was not actually taken to the ground by Strahan, who was one sack away from setting an NFL record with 22.5 in the season. Instead, Favre basically laid down as a show of respect so the New York Giants defender could secure the record by touching him on the ground.

Videos by VICE

It was controversial at the time, but as time went on, it just became part of the NFL lore. T.J. Watt recently tied Strahan’s record in 2021, which further pushed that questionable event down the ladder. That was until Mark Gastineau, who held the record until Strahan passed him, was shown in a publicity clip for an upcoming ESPN documentary in which he confronts Favre, expressing his frustration around the play.

Football is a child’s game, and before we move on, let’s call a spade a spade: this is all childish.

Gastineau is seen in the 30 for 30 promo telling Favre he hurt him when he let up against Strahan and nearly physically assaulted the former quarterback while he was at an event, telling him he would be getting his “sack back” as in “I’m going to knock you down right now.” It’s all ridiculous, but clearly Gastineau isn’t over the act.

Favre shared a post on X after the clip came out this week, expressing that his decision to let Strahan get the sack at the time was “without malice.” He mentioned the incident at the card show that was seen in the trailer, “It was a private moment of frustration between two old football warriors.”

“I hope this controversy brings attention to just how great Mark Gastineau was,” Favre wrapped up in a lengthy thread. “He belongs in Canton [the Hall of Fame].”

You heard the man. This is just a couple of old head football players with big egos. There is nothing else to see here.