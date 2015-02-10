Mark Knight Irons Out His Creases With Techno

Mark Knight needs no introduction, and neither does his label. We profiled Toolroom’s rebrand campaign last year, and since then the label has found an impressive amount of success by not deviating from its newfound path.

This week Mark Knight “Ironing Man/Feel Good Now,” the title track of which is a peak-time, tech-house leaning beast, slotting in nicely with the label’s refocused approach. It’s a sound that Toolroom can now claim for its own since their #RESET campaign; big-room, techno, and other forms of dancefloor music that can act as a bridge for EDM-lovers to the darker side of house music.

When asked for a short description of the track, Mark evoked an extended metaphor that really sums up his career in just a few words. “What I really enjoy about DJing is being able to tell a musical story. And as a producer I like to make music that helps propel this narrative. ‘Ironing Man’ is very much your opening chapter. It sets the scene; it’s the sort of record I like to open my sets with; and it allows me to take the story in any direction.”

