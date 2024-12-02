Mark Møcherad Talks ‘PolyStrike’, Game Development During War, and More (Interview)

Mark Møcherad is a man with a dream to create the ultimate isometric shooter. While PolyStrike was a popular enough mod, Mark wants to make it the ultimate standalone product. Between the continuing War in Ukraine, he and his team continue to push forward to create the best product possible. I had the opportunity to chat with Mark and ask some questions regarding PolyStrike, about life, and everything in between.

What Is ‘Polystrike’?

PolyStrike originally began life as a mod for DOTA 2, of all things. It combined that isometric view with the fast-paced tactical action of Counter-Strike. Alongside a unique aesthetic, PolyStrike found its intended audience. Now, after working on this mod for many years, Mark is pushing for PolyStrike to become a unique entry in the world of competitive shooters.

Who Is Mark Møcherad?

Mark is a gamer at heart, but a developer by trade. Mark’s work as Lead Level Designer for multiple studios, alongside his impressive resume, is only rivaled by his other projects. Working with Psychedelic Games, Blinkmoon, Room 8, and more, his passion for the industry is as apparent as his skills.

Screenshot: Robin Entertainment

What inspired you to start modding in the first place?

“Modding was where my journey into game development truly began. I grew up playing games like Half-Life, Counter-Strike, Warcraft 3, and my favorite game: Heroes of Might and Magic 3 (I’m still playing it), which had not just great gameplay but incredibly active modding communities. These games showed me that players weren’t just consumers — they could be creators.

“I started by tweaking maps and creating small mods. Before long, I was hooked on the idea of building experiences that others could enjoy. What really inspired me was the sense of community. Modding taught me how to collaborate with people who shared my passion for games. It wasn’t just about improving what existed; it was about pushing the boundaries of what was possible. Those early projects planted the seeds for everything I’m doing now with PolyStrike.”

Screenshot: Robin Entertainment

“The turning point came when I started testing the mod with larger audiences. The response was overwhelming — people were excited about the concept and wanted more. But with every step forward, we ran into limitations of the modding tools. Adding new features, refining the gameplay, and introducing unique art styles all became bottlenecked by the engine. For example, integrating systems like advanced tournament mechanics became a barrier. At one point, Gfinity, a major Esports platform, reached out to me for collaboration to introduce competitive tournament features. But the constraints of a mod made this integration nearly impossible. Similarly, creating fully unique maps and assets to distinguish PolyStrike as its own experience wasn’t feasible.

“Unfortunately, ambition alone wasn’t enough. The war in Ukraine started at an incredibly challenging time for me and the project. I had been in discussions with two major studios interested in investing in PolyStrike. But, after nine rounds of negotiations, we never signed the final documents.

“When the war began, everything shifted — there were more pressing priorities. During the first year of the war, I focused on volunteering and supporting others. I later had to leave Ukraine with my father, who is disabled, and relocate to Poland. Adjusting to a new country was a monumental challenge. I worked two to three jobs simultaneously, often 16-hour days, to ensure a decent quality of life for myself and my father. Only after a year, when I found some stability, did I decide to return to my passion.

“I started PolyStrike again, this time from scratch. It was an uphill battle, but I had learned so much through these experiences — about resilience, priorities, and what it takes to create something truly meaningful.”

Screenshot: Robin Entertainment

While ‘PolyStrike’ takes inspiration from the fast-paced action of games like ‘Counter-Strike’, what games inspired you to start working in the Game Design field?

“I’ve always been drawn to games that challenge conventions and push the boundaries of what a genre can do. Hotline Miami showed me how top-down games could deliver intense, visceral gameplay with minimalist but impactful design. On the other hand, Warcraft 3 and its modding scene were formative — seeing how players could create entirely new genres (like MOBAs) within a game was mind-blowing.

“They also showed me the power of building games that empower players to innovate. With PolyStrike, I want to combine these influences into something that feels both accessible and endlessly deep.”

Screenshot: Robin Entertainment

Regarding ‘PolyStrike’, beyond the unique playstyle and isometric view, what makes it stand out the most in a typically crowded genre?

“What truly sets PolyStrike apart is that it was created by someone who has lived in this genre for over a decade. Over the years, I’ve accumulated a vast amount of knowledge from creating not only games but also mods — something that gave me the freedom to experiment and innovate. This is something you won’t find in other games, where the creators often lack the same experience and passion. Many of these games are simply products made to be sold, but PolyStrike is not just another commercial product — it’s my life’s work.

“I’m not just building a game; I’m building something that will endure. This is a game I want people to play for years to come, a game that will evolve with the community and remain relevant long after its release. I’m putting my soul into this project, and it’s not just a business venture — it’s a labor of love.”

“PolyStrike isn’t just a game — it’s an ecosystem. Every element in the game is interconnected and harmonized: from the mechanics, UI, and sound, to the unique mechanics and visuals that haven’t been seen in other games before. It’s designed specifically for the top-down genre, but its innovation lies in the seamless integration of all these elements.”

What else makes ‘PolyStrike’ stand out?

“I don’t want to reveal all the cards just yet, but I believe it’s worth keeping an eye on. The game is created by someone who has lived and breathed top-down games for years, and I’m confident that it will be a new masterpiece that resonates not only with top-down fans but also with traditional shooter players. Trust me — this is a game for everyone, and its uniqueness will set it apart in a crowded market.

“One of the reasons I believe PolyStrike is at a new level in the top-down shooter genre is because of the incredible support and recognition it’s received from industry figures. For example, Garry Newman, the founder of Facepunch Studios and creator of Garry’s Mod and Rust, reached out to me with an offer to develop PolyStrike on his new Sandbox engine based on Source 2.

“I was the first person to get access to this engine, which speaks volumes about the potential of PolyStrike. This connection is something I truly value, and Garry himself has been following PolyStrike closely — he even follows only a handful of people on X [formerly Twitter], and I’m one of them. We’ve had conversations about the project, and his belief in what we’re doing further solidifies that PolyStrike is destined to be something special.”

Screenshot: Robin Entertainment

Much like ‘S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2’, development on ‘PolyStrike’ has likely been affected by the conflict in Ukraine. If I may ask, how has development on ‘PolyStrike’ fared during this incredibly difficult time?

“While the development of our game might seem fast from the outside, there are many challenges behind the scenes that are worth sharing. Most of our team is based in Ukraine, a country currently at war. Winter brings even more difficulties due to constant attacks on the energy infrastructure. Every day, we face power outages lasting 7-9 hours, sometimes even longer. We work during the brief windows when electricity is available, relying on generators, power banks, mobile internet, and even candlelight to keep going.

“This is more than just work for us — it’s a mission. We’re determined to create something meaningful despite the circumstances. We believe this game will not only entertain but also stand as a symbol of resilience.”

Screenshot: Robin Entertainment

You mentioned in a previous conversation we’ve had that you were moving from Source 2 to a more “Modern Engine” with fewer limitations. Could you detail what engine you’ll be using and the benefits you’ve seen?

“We’ve transitioned to Unreal Engine 5, and it’s been a game-changer for us. Unreal offers tools and technologies that make it easier to achieve our vision. Features like Nanite and Lumen have allowed us to create environments that are not only stunning but also highly optimized for performance. The move also unlocked opportunities for better multiplayer support, more intuitive workflows, and the ability to experiment with cutting-edge mechanics. For a game like PolyStrike, where precision and responsiveness are everything, UE5 has been the perfect choice.

“We’re also using Lyra, which, although not traditionally designed for top-down games, has provided us with a strong foundation. We’ve made significant progress in adapting it to the unique demands of the top-down genre. We believe in helping the UE5 community grow, and we’re actively working on making Lyra more friendly to top-down game creators. In fact, we’re considering reaching out to Epic Games for potential support in this area, as we see it as an opportunity to contribute to the broader game development ecosystem and help future top-down creators.”

Screenshot: Robin Entertainment

In your opinion, what is the easiest and most difficult part of creating a game such as this? And what is your favorite part of the game creation process?

“The easiest part is the dreaming — imagining what the game could be and coming up with ideas for weapons, abilities, and maps. The hardest part is making all those ideas work together. Balancing a game like PolyStrike requires constant iteration and testing. My favorite part? Watching players engage with the game for the first time and seeing their excitement. Those moments remind us why we’re doing this.”

Screenshot: Robin Entertainment

Outside of ‘PolyStrike’, what other games have you been a part of making? Which was your favorite to work on, and why?

“With over 11 years of experience in the top-down shooter genre, I’ve worked on titles for AAA studios, both as a professional designer and a modder. From Corepunk, Golden Tides, and Necromancer, to contributing to Phoenix Point (including the best DLC to date). Also, I have one shooter in my portfolio: Shatterline, which was on Amazon Lumberyard. I’ve been involved in many successful projects that have shaped my understanding of what makes a great top-down game.

“In addition, I created the popular mod Pure Reflex, which has amassed over 700,000 players. I don’t know any other people who have dedicated as much time and passion to this genre as I have. But PolyStrike is my favorite because it’s entirely our own — an idea we’ve nurtured from the ground up.”

Screenshot: Robin Entertainment

What is your proudest moment when it comes to your work on ‘PolyStrike’?

“A major milestone came when Valve themselves reached out to me. They offered me a rare and incredible opportunity: I was invited to use their Counter-Strike IP to officially create a top-down version of the game. As far as I know, I’m the only person in the world to have received such an offer. It was an unbelievable honor and showed the respect and trust Valve had for the project. Valve even suggested naming the game “Top-Down Counter-Strike” to tie it directly to their iconic franchise.

“The offer allowed me to use their branding and assets, but with the restriction that the game couldn’t be monetized. While this was tempting and incredibly humbling, I knew that PolyStrike had the potential to stand on its own. I replied to Valve the same day, expressing my deep gratitude but making it clear that I respected their IP and wanted to create something original. This decision wasn’t easy. I had immense respect for Valve, but I believed that PolyStrike deserved its own universe — one with original lore, mechanics, characters, and maps. I’m deeply thankful to Valve for their offer and encouragement. The fact that they even considered naming the game “Top-Down Counter-Strike” and promised to try it when it comes out.”

Screenshot: Robin Entertainment

When you’re not working on ‘PolyStrike’, what games have been taking up most of your time? Or has work on ‘PolyStrike’ made playing games an afterthought as of late?

“Most of my gaming time now is spent on research. Diving into games like Supervive to stay up-to-date with the latest trends and mechanics. But honestly, my focus is on PolyStrike. Creating this game is more rewarding than playing anything else right now.

“That being said, I do still play a variety of games. I’m always jumping between platforms — PC, mobile, Xbox — and making sure I stay connected to what’s out there. Just last month, my girlfriend and I had a blast playing Overcooked 2. We had so much fun that we ended up downloading extra levels and mods to extend the experience. It’s a great game, and as a top-down title, it’s definitely worth checking out! I also recently played Supervive for 12 hours, and I’m always keeping an eye on what competitors are doing to keep pushing PolyStrike forward.”

If you’d like to keep up with the development of PolyStrike, there are multiple ways to do so. Follow the official PolyStrike X account for frequent updates. You can also follow the PolyStrike Subreddit for additional development updates. Feel free to join the official PolyStrike Discord Channel to chat with others who are also excited about the upcoming shooter.