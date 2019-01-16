Slicing, Dicing, and Revisiting the Complex World of ‘Mark of the Ninja’

In our latest Waypoint 101, Austin, Rob, Patrick and myself dissect the design ethos and over-the-top Ninjitsu stylings of Klei Entertainment’s 2012 stealth platformer Mark of the Ninja. We talk about its strengths—particularly it’s very parseable design and complex puzzle-room approach to stealth—its weaknesses, and its story and style. Then we dip into the question bucket to consider whether this Mark has aged particularly well, or is showing up a little long in the tooth or slow on the draw.



