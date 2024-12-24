Mark Tremonti Addresses All the Creed Hate

Few bands have faced as much criticism and hate as Creed has throughout the years. The neo-grunge rock band found themselves the poster boys of “butt rock” and the target of immeasurable ridicule. If you ask Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti, they take it all in stride.

In a recent Ultimate Guitar interview, Tremonti was asked about the “hate” that Creed received back in the early 2000s, and if that had any impact on the band or his personal trajectory as an artist.

Videos by VICE

“After a while, you just kind of realize if you wanna be in a band where it got as big as Creed did, there’s gonna be people that love you. There’s gonna be people that hate you,” Tremonti replied.

“Look at all the biggest bands in the world, look at especially pop artists, if it becomes a household name, there’s gonna be people that hate on it,” Tremonti continued, eventually mentioning AlterBridge, the band that he, bassist Brian Marshall, and drummer Scott Phillips started after Creed ended. “And you’ve gotta take the good with the bad.”

Tremonti then proposed the question: “Would you rather sell tons of records and have people come at you or sell no records and have everybody love you? And I got to see both sides of that when we started Alter Bridge.”

“When we started Alter Bridge and we had gotten into a few records, we got a lot of critical praise, but we weren’t selling the millions of records that Creed was,” Tremonti added.” So I got to see what it feels like on both sides.”

“Yeah, I mean, I’m glad I’ve gotten to experience it all,” Tremonti concluded. “I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for those early CREED days.”