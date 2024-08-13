Mark Zuckerberg Got a Sculpture Made of His Wife, Like a Good Roman

Mark Zuckerberg is going through a phase. A swagged-out rebrand? A pre-midlife crisis?Perhaps just being so vastly wealthy he doesn’t know what to do with himself anymore.

Whatever it is, the Facebook guy who we all collectively knew as a giant dork is increasingly super into displays of masculinity.

Brazilian jujitsu/MMA training? Check.

Surfing while wearing a tuxedo, drinking a tall boy, and holding an American flag? Check.

Hunting boar with a bow and arrow? You betcha.

And today, as he announced it on Instagram: “​​Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife.”

To create that giant statue of his wife, Priscilla Chan, Zuck commissioned the services of Daniel Arsham, the American artist, experimental architect, and certified hypebeast.

Arsham is an interesting choice: He got his big break in 2005 when Hedi Slimane asked him to create a permanent installation in LA’s Dior boutique. Since then, he’s become best known for his crumbling sculptures of contemporary cultural artifacts—like archaeology from the future—as well as his collaborations with huge brands like Tiffany & Co and Pokémon.

His piece for Zuckerberg fits aesthetically alongside some of his recent work in bronze, which is showing now in Venice and borrows from classical works from the Louvre archive.

All that to say: It is an objectively well-done statue made by an objectively interesting artist that is all just so objectively weird when paired with everything else Zuckerberg has become in recent years.