Mark Zuckerberg Had a Totally Normal July 4

Mark Zuckerberg had a lot to celebrate this weekend. Not only was it Independence Day, but days earlier the billionaire founder of Facebook had had an antitrust case against him thrown out of court, a ruling that saw Facebook’s market value pass $1 trillion for the first time and Zuckerberg’s incredible personal wealth increase by another $5 billion.

So how does one of the world’s richest men celebrate such an occasion?

By wake surfing across a lake while holding an American flag, and posting a video of it to Instagram with a soundtrack provided by John Denver’s iconic “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” of course.

Zuckerberg posted the video of himself riding what appears to be an electric hydrofoil surfboard to his Instagram account on Sunday evening. As of Monday morning the video has been viewed 1.7 million times and commented on more than 9,000 times.

One commentator didn’t feel the video was patriotic enough, suggesting that next time Zuckerberg adds a “cheeseburger and/or fireworks into this to go FULL AMERICA.”

Unsurprisingly, Zuckerberg has been widely ridiculed for the video and within hours there were already several memes and mashups being shared online including this Jaws version:

JAWS reboot with Mark Zuckerberg



Happy 4th of July pic.twitter.com/c5M5qKb4p5 — Jim Cunningham (@J1MCUNN1NGHAM) July 5, 2021

Zuckerberg has posted a number of e-foil surfing videos on Instagram in recent weeks, including one last week showing two people on surfboards jousting:

In recent months Zuckerberg has also posted pictures of himself throwing spears in slow motion and using a bow-and-arrow while comparing himself to an Avenger.

Zuckerberg has a history of accidentally creating meme-worthy surfing content of course. Back in 2020, Zuckerberg was pictured with a face full of sun cream while out surfing in Hawaii.

The Facebook founder finally explained his reason for having so much sun cream on in a recent video chat with Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri. Zuckerberg said he covered his face with so much sunscreen in an effort to stop a photographer identifying him and taking his picture—a tactic that backfired spectacularly.

Zuckerberg recently unveiled a new surfboard featuring an image of him wearing a full face of sun cream.