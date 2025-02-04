Mark Zuckerberg Says ‘Everything I Say Leaks’ in Leaked Memo

Mark Zuckerberg is pissed that everything he says behind closed doors is leaked. How do we know this? Duh, because of leaks.

404 Media reported on Tuesday that the Meta CEO said in the leaked audio that it’s a “bummer” that things keep trickling out from what are believed to be private meetings within his company.

Videos by VICE

“There are a bunch of things I think are value-destroying for me to talk about, so I’m not going to talk about those,” he said in the recording, later adding that he understands this is something that comes with running a tech company of this magnitude. The audio also catches him saying he wishes this weren’t the case because he’d like “to talk about stuff openly” and not fear leaks, but ultimately he has to restrain from being too transparent during meetings at this point.

Mark Zuckerberg Is Tired of Those Pesky Internal Leaks

As 404 Media mentioned, there were some key topics not discussed during this meeting, presumably because Zuckerberg was aware of the likelihood of things coming out. This included not discussing the $25 million lawsuit Meta has with President Donald Trump. What was discussed in the leaked audio were news items that have been made public, such as their AI software, Llama, and their DEI policies.

We’re in a tech arms race in 2025 as many big players and startups are jockeying for the next best item in the AI space or the world of social media, and with hi-tech products like glasses. Each of these was described by Zuckerberg in the leaked recording as a reason “this is the most exciting and dynamic” time for the industry. He added that Meta is “going to build some awesome things that shape the future of human connection.”

But because he knows what he says in these meetings tends to leak, well, we’ll just have to wait to see these awesome products.