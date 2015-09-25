Markus Schulz Drops Moody Progressive Track, “Cathedral (Montreal),” Under His Dakota Alias

You probably know him as one of the pioneers of uplifting trance music, but don’t think for a second that’s all Markus Schulz has in his bag. For the latest in his 2015 city series— where he dedicates a track to the musical culture of a specific city—Markus called in his darker Dakota pseudonym for the first time in over a year, bringing us the “Cathedral (Montreal),” a moody progressive number owning its roots in the Québec metropolis.

Built more for the sinister moments of the club’s peak hour, this one’s more heads down than hands in the air.

