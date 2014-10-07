Photographer Marley Hutchinson Sees Life in Everything

I think photography is an expression of a lust for life, and is a way to almost immortalize beauty-to freeze a slice of time forever. I try to take pictures of the world as I see it. That world is colorful, and I want to convey that as much as possible. I’m always observing the day-to-day instances of form, color, and life-and when they align in just the right way, that’s when I know that I have to capture it.

Photography for me (and life for that matter) is a constant state of observational awareness. I photograph anything that captures my eye, often focusing on people-but not always. There’s life in everything.

I began the way many others seem to. I picked up a film camera and started shooting anything and everything. Over time, I developed a taste for what gives a photo a certain level of artistic quality, drawing much inspiration from the likes of William Eggleston, Joel Meyerowitz, Joel Sternfeld, and the legendary Vivian Maier.

See more of Marley’s work here.