Marlin and Guacamole Tostadas Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the marlin:

1 pound|454 grams lightly smoked marlin

5 whole black peppercorns

1 bay leaf

1 lemon, halved crosswise

1 orange, halved crosswise

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tomato, quartered, seeded, and thinly sliced

½ bunch cilantro, including stems, finely chopped

½ red onion, quartered and thinly sliced

1 lime, juiced (about 2 tablespoons)

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for the guacamole:

3 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 spring onion bulbs, white parts only, thinly sliced

1 avocado, peeled, pitted, and roughly chopped

½ bunch cilantro, including stems, finely chopped

¼ cup|60 ml fresh lime juice

2 tablespoon Dijon mustard

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for serving:

thinly sliced mixed lettuce

8 ounces|227 grams tostadas

½ cup crema

4 banana peppers, thinly sliced

3 radishes, halved and thinly sliced

freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

Directions

Make the marlin: In a small saucepan, cover the marlin with the peppercorns, bay leaf, lemon, orange, and 4 cups water over medium heat. Cook until marlin is cooked through, about 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat, drain, saving the fish and discarding the aromatics and water, and cool. Place marlin in a medium bowl and, using 2 forks or your fingers, finely shred. Add in the olive oil, tomato, cilantro, and red onion and season with salt and pepper. Make the guacamole: In a medium bowl, mix 1 tablespoon of olive oil, the spring onion, avocado, cilantro, and 2 tablespoons lime juice until combined. Season with salt and pepper. In a small bowl, whisk together the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and lime juice, plus the Dijon, and set dressing aside.

To serve: Place mounds of lettuce on a platter and top each with a tostada (the lettuce helps to keep the tostada from dancing around the plate). Top each tostada with guacamole, then some of the marlin mixture, as well as some crema, a banana pepper, radish, cracked pepper, and a drizzle of the Dijon-lime dressing.

