Marlin and Guacamole Tostadas Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
for the marlin:
1 pound|454 grams lightly smoked marlin
5 whole black peppercorns
1 bay leaf
1 lemon, halved crosswise
1 orange, halved crosswise
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 tomato, quartered, seeded, and thinly sliced
½ bunch cilantro, including stems, finely chopped
½ red onion, quartered and thinly sliced
1 lime, juiced (about 2 tablespoons)
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
for the guacamole:
3 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
2 spring onion bulbs, white parts only, thinly sliced
1 avocado, peeled, pitted, and roughly chopped
½ bunch cilantro, including stems, finely chopped
¼ cup|60 ml fresh lime juice
2 tablespoon Dijon mustard
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
for serving:
thinly sliced mixed lettuce
8 ounces|227 grams tostadas
½ cup crema
4 banana peppers, thinly sliced
3 radishes, halved and thinly sliced
freshly cracked black pepper, to taste
Directions
- Make the marlin: In a small saucepan, cover the marlin with the peppercorns, bay leaf, lemon, orange, and 4 cups water over medium heat. Cook until marlin is cooked through, about 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat, drain, saving the fish and discarding the aromatics and water, and cool.
- Place marlin in a medium bowl and, using 2 forks or your fingers, finely shred. Add in the olive oil, tomato, cilantro, and red onion and season with salt and pepper.
- Make the guacamole: In a medium bowl, mix 1 tablespoon of olive oil, the spring onion, avocado, cilantro, and 2 tablespoons lime juice until combined. Season with salt and pepper.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and lime juice, plus the Dijon, and set dressing aside.
- To serve: Place mounds of lettuce on a platter and top each with a tostada (the lettuce helps to keep the tostada from dancing around the plate). Top each tostada with guacamole, then some of the marlin mixture, as well as some crema, a banana pepper, radish, cracked pepper, and a drizzle of the Dijon-lime dressing.
From How-To: Make Marlin and Guacamole Tostadas with Diego Pérez Turner
