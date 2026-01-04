Marlon Wayans Recalls ‘Heroic’ Moment When Diddy Allegedly Saved Dave Chappelle

Over the last couple of years, horrendous evidence has been revealed and allegations have been made against Diddy. Currently, he’s serving a 50-month sentence at Fort Dix in New Jersey for violating two counts of the Mann Act. However, with all of the horrifying news surrounding Diddy and all the documentaries about him, Marlon Wayans wants to share something a bit more “heroic” instead.

During an episode of the We In Miami podcast, the actor and comedian recalls witnessing Dave Chappelle getting attacked onstage. Back in 2022, show attendee Isaiah Lee hurled himself at Chappelle with a replica handgun. The assailant claims to have done it due to the comedian’s controversial material about the LGBTQIA+ community. “I identify as bisexual … and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering,” he said at the time. “I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect.”

Videos by VICE

By December 2022, Lee was sentenced to 270 days in jail. During the whole debacle, Marlon Wayans recalls Diddy jumping in to defend Chappelle from any further issue. “You know, as bad as people can be, there’s always something… They have heroic moments,” he says.

Marlon Wayans Recalls Diddy Standing Up for Dave Chappelle During 2022 Assault

Wayans says he nearly jumped in as the fourth person in the big brawl. However, by that point, he felt like joining was almost redundant. “I tried to jump in. I seen it happening and I wanted to get my stomp in, too. Everybody was stomping this man. You trying to stab our bro? Like, nah, man. We ain’t going for that,” Marlon Wayans recounts. “So they all stomped him out. Diddy did stomp the dude and by the time I came over there, I was like, ‘Ehhh, everybody got beat up already. Ain’t no room left.’”

Additionally, elsewhere in the conversation, Wayans stresses how he didn’t cosign any of Diddy’s “freak-offs” and didn’t know that any of that went down. All he knew were the formal parties where people were dancing and drinking Ciroc.

Still, Marlon Wayans has been inclined to defend Diddy amidst the 50 Cent feud. Eventually, though, the In Living Color actor admitted that it was better not to bicker back and forth with 50. In the end, it was his brothers who told him to back down.

“My brothers, they were funny. Dame was like, ‘Why you pick the biggest brother? He’s on gamma rays. Stick to beefing with Soulja Boy, Kevin Hart — people that we can beat,’” Marlon Wayans said back in December 2025. “‘You fight him. Leave guys that got shot nine times alone. He survived nine!’”