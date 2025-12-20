Marlon Wayans Reveals Who Told Him to Stop Feuding With 50 Cent

Historically, beefing with 50 Cent always seems like a bad idea. It’s not even a matter of diss songs either. He’s a class clown, destined to embarrass his adversary in the most humiliating ways you can imagine. Ultimately, it’s like there isn’t much in the way of victory with him. 50 will always go the distance and will even prove to be a sore winner in the process. Ja Rule is still being trolled even 20+ years later. Consequently, when legendary actor and comedian Marlon Wayans threw a few barbs at the rapper, he was advised to step down accordingly.

Recently, the In Living Color great spoke to KTLA in promotion of his upcoming comedy show dates and his film Scary Movie 6. There, he opened up about his back-and-forth jabs with 50 Cent. In the end, his brothers advised him to step away from beefing with the G-Unit leader.

“My brothers, they were funny. Dame was like, ‘Why you pick the biggest brother? He’s on gamma rays. Stick to beefing with Soulja Boy, Kevin Hart — people that we can beat,’” Marlon Wayans recalls. “‘You fight him. Leave guys that got shot nine times alone. He survived nine!’”

Marlon Wayans Explains Recent Mini Feud With 50 Cent

In the end, the Wayans great took the advice from his brothers Damon and Shawn. Instead of indulging in trolling antics, he came to the conclusion he’d rather focus on his current projects and keep things light and bright. Still, this concession comes with more jests, joking that he’s treating 50 Cent like he’s the boogeyman.

“I backed out, I think, because I always wanna focus on, you know, positivity, fun and I got a movie coming out, Scary Movie 6,” Marlon Wayans says. “So I don’t even say that name anymore. If you ask me, ‘Hey, you got change for a dollar? I need a half a dollar! So you need a half a dollar.’”

Additionally, he insists that his barbs with 50 were all in good fun. Wayans insists that more people should poke fun at each other, but never in a mean-spirited way. “It wasn’t like, ‘l’m beefing with you.’ That was the bully on the block and the funny kid just doing the dozens, roasting each other,” Marlon Wayans explains. “That’s what we were doing. It’s just a public roasting of each other. For me it was all in fun and all in jest, and I think the world needs more of that.”