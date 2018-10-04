Marlon Williams’ Break-Up Ballad Took Out the 2018 APRA Silver Scroll Award

Marlon Williams scooped up the prestigious 2018 Silver Scroll Award for his moody ballad, ‘Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore.’ The track is a duet with Aldous Harding, APRA Silver Scroll finalist last year, and explores the pair’s break-up.

Williams told the crowd at Spark Arena that writing the album, and this song in particular, was a personal breakthrough. “I’m proud of the song because it taught me something. I’ve never had a song do that for me,” he said. “I’ve learned to cope with love and grief through my own writing process.”

He went on to thank Harding for “not only for giving her unmatched and timeless voice to this very personal song, but for so many years of discovery, friendship and love.”

Other notable winners during the big night were Te Ahi Kai Pō who picked up the Maioha Award for exceptional waiata, and Michael Norris who won the SOUNZ Award for contemporary composition. ‘Cleverman’ took home the Best Original Music in a Series Award and ‘McLaren’ won Best Original Music in a Film.

The 53rd Silver Scrolls were hosted by Anika Moa, and featured live-cover versions of all five songs nominated for the Silver Scroll Award. Williams’ ballad was performed by Nadia Reid, Finn Andrews, Reb Fountain and the Black Quartet.

You can watch the performances here.