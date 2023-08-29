Marlow’s Cooling Pillow Might Save Your Relationship (and It’s on Sale)

After an incident on a recent trip involving an all-night battle over the thermostat and a miserable bout of [shudders] night sweats, followed by a Sisyphean panic about the countless humid nights that still await me in life, a voice from the recesses of my brain whispered: “cooling pillows,” and I smiled. After all, I had forgotten—there are tons of pillows on the market these days specifically designed to stay cool and rescue our quality of sleep on hot summer nights.

“But wait,” the mouthpiece from the heavens said [cue 90s TV commercial voice], “there’s even better news…” The Marlow Pillow—a cozy, adjustable cooling pillow made by the bedding-obsessed folks behind Brooklinen—is currently having a back-to-school sale, with savings of up to 30% off. Oh, and don’t let the sale’s name fool you: You don’t have to be a student to take advantage of the brand’s latest event (although a cooling pillow with a customizable feel would come in quite handy when you’re freaking out about classes and your new roommate keeps cranking the therm’ to 79).

Designed with on-the-fly adjustable options that should cater to all kinds of sleepers, The Marlow Pillow has a double zipper design at the top and bottom; keep both zippers closed for a firmer pillow, or open one (or both) zippers for a plusher, loftier feel. If you start the night as a side sleeper, but wake up on your back, this is a pillow that should be able to roll (or should we say toss and turn?) with you through the night. That’s to say nothing of the pillow’s aforementioned cooling properties; The “gel-infused cooling” memory foam and breathable outer shell should keep things breezy and supportive all night long.

You don’t even have to take our word for it: After reading a ton of Marlow pillow reviews, I think anyone would be stoked on the “cooling-infused foam with breathable mesh” that allows Mary H’s husband to “not sweat and dampen his pillows.” Another reviewer commented that “Neither of us has had to flip the pillow to get the ‘cool side’” (which is, IMHO, the highest compliment a pillow can receive).

While Marlow’s pillow is clearly a favorite, many users like to complete the package with Marlow’s Cooling Pillow Protector. The protector is made of a “breathable, moisture-wicking fabric, [that uses] patented thermoregulation technology and a cooling-infused outer layer keep you cool,” and protects your actual pillow from drool, body oils, or neck sweat if your partner sneakily turns off the A/C in the middle of the night.

On top of the evergreen deals Marlow offers when you bundle—you can buy two to three pillows and receive 20% off your order, or 30% off when you order four or more—throughout August, you can stack an extra 15% discount for an extra cool end-of-summer before temps start to drop again.

Wishing you sweat-free sleeps all season year long.

Head over to Marlow to shop the back-to-school sale.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.