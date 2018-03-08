Marone, There’s a ‘Sopranos’ Prequel Movie Coming

The Bing may be closed for good, but The Sopranos live on. According to a new report from Deadline, Sopranos‘ creator David Chase has officially sold the script for a feature-length Sopranos prequel called The Many Saints of Newark, set in 1960s New Jersey. It may not be the Sopranos revival people have been dreaming of since that finale, but, marone, at least it’s something.

The movie is reportedly set amid the riots that erupted between Newark’s Italian and African American communities during the 60s, a time period Chase has already touched on in Sopranos flashbacks—most notably in the season one episode, “Down Neck,” when a young Tony first realizes his dad and Uncle Junior are in the mob.

New Line has purchased the script, which was penned by Chase and his co-writer Lawrence Konner, who also wrote for The Sopranos back in the day. Chase will also be onboard to produce, though he apparently won’t direct.

There’s no news on the film’s plot or characters yet, but Deadline promises that The Many Saints will feature “some of the beloved characters from the series,” meaning we’ll probably get to see a young Livia threaten her kids with a big fork or Johnny Boy Soprano chop a few fingers off or whatever at some point in the movie. There’s no word on a production schedule or release yet, either, but at least we can count on some more Sopranos in the near future.

“David is a masterful storyteller and we, along with our colleagues at HBO, are thrilled that he has decided to revisit, and enlarge, the Soprano universe in a feature film,” Toby Emmerich of Warner Bros. Picture Group, New Line’s parent company, told Deadline.



Does that mean The Many Saints of Newark could be the beginning of an entire Sopranos cinematic universe? Could we finally get an entire spin-off movie dedicated to the Russian from “Pine Barrens”? Or a workplace drama about a grown-up AJ running that nightclub he wanted to open? Maybe a nice rom-com about Janice’s days working as a barista in Seattle? Get to writing, Chase.

