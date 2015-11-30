Marquis Hawkes’ ‘A Very Deep Groove’ Does What It Says on the Tin

Berlin based producer Marquis Hawkes has spent the last few years cranking out top notch release after top notch release on labels like Dixon Avenue Basement Jams, Creme Organization, Houndstooth and Clone Jack for Daze. He’s decided to round off a strong year —which saw him drop a pair of sup solid, dusty house EPs— with a debut release on Will Saul’s influential and esteemed Aus label.

Dropping on the 4th of December, Chances is another sterling effort from a producer who’s really found his groove as of late. We’re stoked to be bringing you an exclusive listen to the aptly titled “A Very Deep Groove” ahead it it’s release. Tune un below.

Follow Marquis Hawkes on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter