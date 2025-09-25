Married Conjoined Twin Answers Sex Question Strangers Won’t Stop Asking

Carmen Andrade married Daniel McCormack in Connecticut last year after the two met on Hinge in 2020.

The 25-year-old says their relationship feels ordinary in most ways, but public reaction has been anything but. Carmen is conjoined to her twin sister, Lupita, which means every detail of her marriage draws more curiosity than most couples ever face.

The sisters were born in Mexico and raised in Connecticut. They’re joined at the torso, sharing a pelvis, reproductive system, liver, and bloodstream. Each controls one leg—Carmen the right, Lupita the left.

Doctors once told them they wouldn’t survive three days. Now they’ve built an entire life, including a YouTube channel with more than 250,000 subscribers, comedy sketches, and Carmen’s marriage.

The questions, however, never stop. And they almost always circle back to sex.

“People are obsessed with sex, you know?” Daniel told People. “And it is just like, frankly, it’s none of your f–king business.”

Carmen agrees. “I don’t understand why people need to know about my private parts in order to humanize us,” she said. Lupita, who identifies as asexual, has her own solution: “I have headphones and a phone. I don’t care.”

Carmen says the way she and Daniel navigate intimacy is simple—constant communication and respecting boundaries. “If Lupita isn’t comfortable with something, we just respect that,” she explained. Lupita, for her part, doesn’t mince words when strangers cross a different line: she’s tired of being asked if she’ll ever love Daniel romantically. “I love him as a brother,” she says. “That’s about it.”

As for starting a family, the answer is no. Carmen has been open about her endometriosis and hormone blockers, and says she never saw herself as a parent. Daniel feels the same, joking that he prefers the “uncle” role—you get to hand the kids back when the day is over.

The sisters were never supposed to reach adulthood, yet here they are, living in Connecticut and carving out their own path. They talk openly about medical realities and daily routines, but intimacy is a subject they don’t feel they owe to anyone.