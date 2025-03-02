Married Men Are Helping Out Around the House More—Here’s Why

For quite some time, women have shouldered the burden of household and domestic chores like cooking, cleaning, and raising children. On the other hand, men were expected to financially provide for their families.

However, over the years, there’s been an obvious shift and push toward gender equality, both in our personal and professional lives.

Videos by VICE

More women now have thriving careers than in, say, the ‘60s. And now, according to recent research, married men are doing more housecleaning and laundry than in the past.

More Married Men Are Helping Out Around the House

The report, published on Feb. 6 in Socius, found that the gender gap between the time married women and men spend on household chores decreased by 40 percent over the last two decades.

In other words, “With men taking on more female-typed domestic activities, the gendered norms associated with different forms of unpaid labor may be becoming redefined,” the study reads.

The pandemic appears to have been a driving force behind this shift. During that period, everyone—regardless of gender—upped their time spent on household chores and childcare. This makes sense considering more people were stuck at home with more time on their hands.

However, women seemed to have since returned to their pre-pandemic habits while men have continued to help out, becoming more equal partners in the household.

“Men are doing quote, unquote ‘women’s work,’” explained Melissa Milkie, lead study author and a sociologist at the University of Toronto. “There is a hopeful story here.”

Researchers believe that another possible reason for this change is that society is redefining gender norms. In other words, what once was deemed “women’s work” is now just seen as everyday household chores and, well, parenting.

Another interesting finding was that older age was linked to greater total housework time.

“Compared with younger men, older men devoted more time to occasional housework but less time to core housework,” the study authors wrote. “Conversely, older women engaged more in both core and occasional housework than their younger counterparts.”