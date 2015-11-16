Marseille Banner in Support of Paris Torn Down

This article originally appeared on VICE Sports France.

Ultras from Ligue 1 team Olympique de Marseille unfurled a banner this weekend in the Boulevard Rabatau in support of their Parisian countrymen after Friday’s terrorist attacks. “We are Paris. Marseille Ultras,” the banner read in French. “We are facing an event that obviously goes beyond football, ” one of the members explained about this show of solidarity.

Unfortunately, that show of support was not universal. Reports surfaced that the banner was taken down and torn to shreds sometime during the weekend. A twitter account for the team’s fan group confirmed the reports. “The OM Ultras’ banner was torn apart during the night,” the tweet read. “It will be replaced.”

Marseille’s ultras are known as some of the most extreme and hardcore in the country.

