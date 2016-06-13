Marseille Prosecutor Claims At Least 150 “Highly Trained” Russian Hooligans at Euro 2016

Brice Robin, the chief prosecutor of the city of Marseille, has claimed that there are at least 150 “highly trained” Russian hooligans at Euro 2016.



Speaking after a weekend of widespread violence in Marseille and beyond, Brice told a press conference that “there were 150 Russian supporters who in reality were hooligans” at the England match. He added: “These people were well prepared for ultra-rapid, ultra-violent action. They are highly trained.”

According to Reuters, at least 35 people have been injured in Marseille alone. One England fan is still in a critical condition in hospital, after he was reportedly ambushed by Russian fans and beaten with an iron bar.

Robin went on to claim that, while “almost all of those who were wounded were British”, England fans have to bear some responsibility for the fighting. He said that 20 people have been arrested over the course of the weekend, with six Britons set to face immediate trial.

No Russian fans have been arrested at this point, though Robin said that police are studying CCTV footage in an attempt to identify those involved in the violence. Only 30 Russian supporters were placed under a travel ban prior to the start of the tournament, as opposed to 3,000 English fans.

Meanwhile Igor Lebedev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s national parliament, has tweeted: “I don’t see anything wrong with the fans fighting. Quite the opposite. Well done, lads. Keep it up!”

Не вижу ничего страшного в драке фанатов. Наоборот, молодцы наши ребята. Так держать!https://t.co/g4ZKsFPDTt

— Игорь Лебедев (@Russian1972) June 13, 2016

Lebedev is a member of the executive committee of the Russian Football Union. He told Russian news agency LIFE: “In nine out of 10 cases, football fans go to games to fight, and that’s normal. The lads defended the honour of their country and did not let English fans desecrate our motherland.

“We should forgive and understand our fans.”

