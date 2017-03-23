Martellus Bennett Calls the NFL Celebration Training Video What it Is: A Joke

The National Football League, which has institutionalized righteous self-aggrandizement, had a bright idea on Wednesday. As executive vice president of NFL football operations Troy Vince said on Twitter, the league is “developing an educational training video for players to show clear examples of appropriate and inappropriate celebrations.”

Obviously, this is a response to all those hooligans who ruined their flawless product with dancing and celebrating and, really, ugh, spontaneous happiness. The National Football League does not suffer indiscriminate happiness on just anyone’s terms. In the National Football League, the league office will tell you how to celebrate. No coloring outside the lines.

Watch the videos. Learn something. Be the robot the NFL wants you to be.

This is, of course, farcical. Want to know how the players feel about the National Football League spending its time and resources to coordinate fun instead of encouraging conversations about head trauma or social issues?

How the hell do you think they feel? Let Martellus Bennett tell you:

Yea An educational training video on celebrations? Spend that money on something else like a video on investments or something that https://t.co/xabCzeRqYO

— Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 22, 2017

Will help the players. Who gives a shit what guys do when they celebrate. Do something I’m https://t.co/xabCzeRqYO

— Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 22, 2017

Do something impactful. Y’all wasting guys time with this shit. https://t.co/xabCzeRqYO

— Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 22, 2017

See the NFL promotes the logos not the players. The NBA promotes its players. Big difference.

— Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 22, 2017

NFL knows players wont be around long so they invest all resources into the building teamlogos for longevity. That’s the constant variable.

— Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 22, 2017

I’m going to be taking a 15 minute dump whenever we’re supposed to watch this “educational” video. I can feel my stomach bubbling now

— Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 22, 2017

Yo @NFL why don’t y’all go help out some of these players build up the communities that the majority of your players come from.

— Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 22, 2017

And now for the proof that Bennett was right and won this debate: Skip Bayless is discrediting him, not the argument. When you’ve lost Skip, you’ve won the battle.