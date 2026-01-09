Martha Stewart CBD Sleep Gummies Elevate the Basic Buzz

Martha Stewart got everyone buzzing when she launched her CBD line a few years ago. But the woman who coined the term “good things” knows that wellness is as essential to a well-lived life as a perfectly executed dinner party. She added Martha Stewart Sleep CBD Gummies to the mix two years ago to help us get the one thing we desperately need but can’t seem to lock down.

MORE: The Best CBD Gummies For Stressful Mornings, Sleepless Midnights, and Everything Between

What are Martha Stewart Sleep CBD Gummies ?

Photo credit: Julia Milona Halewicz

These aren’t your typical pharmacy gummies. Each jar comes stocked with 60 chewy bites packing 25 mg of pure CBD isolate (that’s the sleep-friendly part of hemp that doesn’t get you high) and 3 mg of melatonin (the hormone your body naturally makes to regulate your sleep-wake cycle).

They’re priced around $59.99 for a jar, which puts them in that premium CBD tier—not cheap, but also not absurd for something branded, curated, and stable-dose tested. The flavors feel on-brand for Martha: elderberry, Montmorency cherry, and boysenberry.

The taste test

Photo credit: Julia Milona Halewicz

The last time I tried Martha Stewart’s CBD gummies was back when they first launched in 2020. The original line came tucked in a pristine white box, each fruity cube perfectly arranged like upscale candy which gave the whole thing an adult vibe. I was a little disappointed by the sleep gummies plastic jar packaging which made them feel more medicinal than the original line. Also, it took me five attempts to get the lid open, something they must be aware of because there’s a sticker on the childproof cap that directs you to a telephone number if you have trouble opening the jar. Hint: just press down.

When you finally do open the jar, the sweet berry flavor wafts up from the medley of elderberry, Montmorency cherry, and boysenberry. The cubes look translucent (they’re pretty!) and are covered with organic cane sugar and tapioca. Flavor-wise, Martha did what she does best and made your CBD experience feel like you’re eating candy instead of medicinal hemp extract. They’re free of THC and are designed to be gentle enough that you won’t wake up with a sleep aid hangover.

Did they work?

Photo credit: Julia Milona Halewicz

The idea here is simple: pop a gummy about 30 minutes before bed, let the CBD and melatonin tag-team your nervous system, and ride that wave into a calmer, more restful night. The result is light and the sleep comes on gradually rather than hitting hard. The next morning, there’s no hangover which, for a sleep aid, is the second-best thing you can ask for.

Final take

Martha Stewart’s Sleep CBD Gummies prove she still knows how to elevate the basics—this time, bedtime. Priced at $59.99, the gummies deliver a polished mix of 25 mg CBD isolate and 3 mg melatonin in unmistakably Martha flavors: elderberry, Montmorency cherry, and boysenberry. The jar feels more clinical than her original luxe packaging, and the childproof lid borders on punitive, but once you break in, the aroma and taste are pure candy, not hemp. Taken half an hour before bed, they ease you into sleep instead of knocking you out. The real win: waking up clear-headed instead of chemically stunned.