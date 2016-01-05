Martin Garrix Escalates Spinnin’ Records Dispute with Rebuttal

Spinnin’ Records has some explaining to do, according to Martin Garrix.

As reported by THUMP earlier this week, the Dutch label announced they would be taking legal action against the DJ and producer after he publicly cut ties with them via his Facebook. Now, the 19-year-old artist is firing back in a press release.

“Don’t be misled: further legal proceedings are initiated by me, not Spinnin’ or MAS [Music All Stars Management], and the main object of those proceedings is to ask the court to confirm that I have rightfully terminated and nullified my agreements with Spinnin and MAS.” Garrix writes. This is contrary to Spinnin’ Records initial announcement that Garrix “could not unilaterally end or nullify all existing contracts.”

Despite the gravity of the letter, he ends the missive on an optimistic note for the new year:

“I have a great team supporting me as always and with whom I can start the new year full of trust and confidence, with more new releases for all my fans and supporters.”

